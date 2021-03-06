John Stamos shares unseen ‘Full House’ photo with Elizabeth Olsen ahead of ‘WandaVision’ finale

Ahead of the finale of the Disney+ show on Friday, March 5, actor John Stamos shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of his tiny Olsen co-star from his ‘Full House’ days.

No, it wasn’t Mary-Kate nor Ashley Olsen, but their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, who made an appearance in his more than 25-year-old throwback pic.

On Thursday, March 4, John posted a picture of himself hugging Elizabeth, who was likely 6 years old at the time, on the set of ‘Full House’. The original series starred her big sisters as Michelle Tanner, but Elizabeth made a special appearance in a 1995 episode and has said she often hung out on set.

In the photo, Elizabeth smiled as she donned a checkered top and statement headband, with her freckles on full display.

‘One day she’s a little girl wandering the set and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town’

John, now 57, captioned the pic, “One day she’s a little girl wandering the set, and next thing you know, she’s taking over a whole town, mind controlling the citizens to play out her favourite TV Sitcoms!” The actor also added, “They grow up so fast…”

Elizabeth has indeed taken Hollywood by storm as Wanda Maximoff in ‘WandaVision’ and the ‘Avengers’ franchise. Though it’s been a decade since either of the Olsen twins graced the big screen, Elizabeth has taken the baton and run with it.

She even admitted that her performance as Wanda was, in part, inspired by her childhood and visiting her sisters on the set of ‘Full House’.

The show pays homage to classic sitcoms from the 1950s through the 1990s. So, for Elizabeth, “There was something very meta for my own life because I would visit those tapings as a kid, where my sisters were working [on Full House],” she told Entertainment Weekly in November.

In recent weeks, the 32-year-old actress has acknowledged how nepotism has affected her successful career, as she follows in the footsteps of Mary-Kate and Ashley. “Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it,” she told Grazia magazine last month. “And of course, I’ve always wanted to do it alone.”