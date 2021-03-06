Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s new game show ‘Family Game Fight’ will test family bonds

On Tuesday, March 3, NBC announced their all-new game show ‘Family Game Fight’. The new series, which will feature Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard as hosts and competitors, promises to test “brains, brawn and family bonds.”

The one-hour game show-which comes from Ellen DeGeneres and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television-marks the first television project for couple Kristen and Dax, who will join rival families of four each episode. Not only will there be fun games, but contestants will also participate in the hope of winning a big cash prize.

And, if you’ve seen any of their appearances on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, you know there will be plenty of laughs in store for ‘Family Game Fight’.

‘Kristen is my favourite human to work with. She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had’

“For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends,” Kristen said in a statement. “He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he’s a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I’m so excited to host ‘Family Game Fight’ and play all day with my best friend.”

Dax Shepard shared a similar sentiment as he noted, “Kristen is my favourite human to work with. She’s the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I’ve ever had. She’s also incredibly fun to look at.”

In addition to Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, the new series is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Noah Bonnett, Dan Norris, Joel Van Rysselberghe, Jeff Kleeman, Mike Darnell and Brooke Karze. A Very Good Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television’s Warner Horizon division, along with Telepictures, are producing ‘Family Game Fight’.