‘Fast & Furious’ release called off until June 2021

The next instalment of the Fast & Furious franchise F9 will now release after June 25, the company said on Thursday.

The change was announced by Hollywood studios as they are trying to gauge when moviegoers will return to theatres in large numbers.

Cinemas in New York City, the second-largest movie going region in the United States, are scheduled to start reopening on Friday.

Movie studios do not want to release their most expensive action flicks until they can draw large crowds to recoup production and marketing costs.

The next big-budget action movie on the Hollywood schedule, Walt Disney Company’s Marvel movie ‘Black Widow’, is currently set to hit theatres on May 7.

F9, which stars Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, had originally been scheduled for release in April 2019 but has been postponed several times.