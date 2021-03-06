Adele and Simon Konecki ‘officially divorced’ two years after split

English singer-songwriter Adele has reportedly finalized her divorce from Simon Konecki nearly two years after her split.

According to US Weekly, the ‘Someone Like You’ singer and charity CEO are now “officially divorced” after a judge signed the settlement.

It was reported that the singer was forced to employ mediators to split her £140million ($190million) fortune during the proceedings.

The publication claims that the former couple submitted a “judgement package” in the previous month where they “opted to determine rights to community property and debts through mediation”.

Sources told The Sun that while Adele and Simon’s split was originally amicable, they had to use a third party in order to draw out certain terms to their settlement.

Majority of the disputes were thought to have stemmed from singer’s fortune which included their impressive £34.7m ($47.4m) property.

“They made it very clear they didn’t want to set ­lawyers on each other but the process hasn’t been exactly straightforward all the same. The priority was making sure they did right by their son, Angelo,” the source said.

“The first thing they agreed on was sharing custody, and since then it has been about dividing up the rest of their marital finances fairly.”

The former couple had announced in April 2019 that they were going their separate ways with the singer filing court documents five months after the news broke.