Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform UrduFlix is now live!

After months of waiting and speculation, Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform is officially live for download for viewers on Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Roku TV now. UrduFlix will provide viewers with access to original Urdu films, series, documentaries, cartoons, and Urdu dubbed Turkish dramas among other exclusively made shows for the platform.

The first few shows on the platform would include the Mashal Khan starrer ‘Lifafa Dayaan’, Hareem Shah starrer ‘Raaz’ with a lot more to come. As for the first exclusively available show going up on the platform with its launch is – ‘Dulhan Aur 1 Raat’ featuring Alizeh Shah in the lead.

The launch of UrduFlix is how Emax Media, the internationally acclaimed digital network, has forayed into the on-demand streaming segment, offering original and exclusive content in Urdu worldwide.