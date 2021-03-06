Malaika turns cheerleader for Arjun Kapoor

Power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are quite open about their relationship and often post loved-up pictures of each other on social media. Similarly, they also never miss an opportunity to support each other when needed. So, when Arjun announced the release of his upcoming film ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ on Netflix, Malaika promptly promoted his movie on social media, giving a shout-out to it. On Wednesday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actor shared a still from his soon-to-be-released Netflix movie ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta with fans. He captioned the still as, “Really excited to share this warm family entertainer with you all! ‘Ab home coming nahi, home is coming soon on Netflix'”.













