BoI for setting fundamentals of industrial cooperation under CPEC

March 5 (INP): Minister for State and Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Pakistan Chairman Atif Bokhari said that a ‘world of opportunities’ is just a step away and the only thing needed is to set the fundamentals of Industrial Cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to Gwadar Pro, he made the remarks when addressing CPEC Industrial Cooperation Business to Business (B2B) Investment Conference held here. He added, the second phase of CPEC has commenced and BOI would continue to take lead on investment promotion, facilitation and industrial cooperation. The government still has an arduous task of devising effective policies, laws, and efficient infrastructure, to facilitate B2B and people to people linkages.

Bokhari pointed out that the government had already launched conducive policies such as Electric vehicle policy, Mobile Manufacturing, Construction sector policies, Sole Enterprise Special Economic Zone, Regulations 2020, and SEZ Zone Enterprise Admin and Sale/Lease/Sub-lease of Plot Regulations 2021, to increase investment in Pakistan. Pakistan follows a liberal investment regime, and facilitation is its foremost cornerstone for instilling confidence in investors and creating a conducive environment to attract local and foreign investment. BOI is mandated to promote, encourage, and facilitate both local and foreign investment. In this regard, several initiatives are being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan such as ease of doing business reform, regulatory reforms, and structural reforms in the tax system and availability of energy inputs at regionally competitive prices.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra said, “We want the focus of China-Pakistan Economic Cooperation (CPEC) to remain on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)”. According to Gwadar Pro, he emphasised that it also needed that major projects like Peshawar-Dera Ismail Khan Motorway, Chashma Right Bank Left Canal DI Khan should become part of CPEC.” Many sectors in KP can attract investments such as mineral sector, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), tourism, energy sector, hydro-energy sector and health sector. There is a big opportunity of public-private partnership investment in KP’s health sector, he added.

Taimoor Saleem Khan further said, “The speed of CPEC projects will gain momentum and there are possibilities to include more projects in CPEC in KP,” he said. As for the tourism sector of KP, Taimoor Khan said there is a fantastic opportunity for Chinese companies to invest and promote tourism in this province. “For tourism there would always be a niche for international tourists; some areas of this province are referred to as Pakistan’s Switzerland,” he said.