Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, March 07, 2021


OGRA revises RLNG price with slight downward adjustment

APP

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight downward adjustment.

According to a notification, the authority has fixed the price of imported RLNG at at $9.3145 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of March, which was at $9.3570 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG would remain at $9.5905 on the SNGPL system during the current month, which was being sold at $9.6191 in February.

Submit a Comment