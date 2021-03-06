OGRA revises RLNG price with slight downward adjustment

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday notified the revised price of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) on networks of the SSGC and SNGPL for the current month with a slight downward adjustment.

According to a notification, the authority has fixed the price of imported RLNG at at $9.3145 per Million British Thermal Unit (MMBTU) on the system of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for the month of March, which was at $9.3570 during the last month.

Similarly, the sale price of per MMBTU RLNG would remain at $9.5905 on the SNGPL system during the current month, which was being sold at $9.6191 in February.