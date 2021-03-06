Announcement of no-confidence motion in Punjab a political stunt: Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has claimed that real objective of the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to save their fathers.

However, they should remember that they will not succeed in saving their respective patriarch as well as the looted money, Firdous further said in a statement on Friday.

She reminded the duo, “The nation has not forgotten the mind-boggling stories of the continuous corruption and misdeeds of Mr. 10 percent and the Mughal prince.” She said that those drum beating victory of a seat have no regard for values and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership has eaten their words by taking part in the Senate election, she added and reminded the nation that PDM had announced to boycott the election but then took part in it. Awan emphasised that no conspiracy will succeed against the PM and CM Punjab, adding that the announcement of the no-confidence motion in Punjab is merely a political stunt that will prove a major obstruction for them. She advised Bilawal to give attention to the dilapidated conditions of Sindh province which is devastated by the PPP.

The people of Sindh are a picture of neglect and helplessness due to the inefficiency and apathy of the PPP government, she stressed. The SACM said the people of Sindh have already expressed dissatisfaction over the PPP government while the PDM has left the people alone on every occasion. “This gang did not change its negative attitude despite a second wave of the coronavirus,” she added.