Punjab cabinet committee on law approves multiple amendments, drafts

The cabinet committee on legislative business on Friday approved several amendments and drafts besides discussing 20 agenda items of various departments.

The 52nd meeting of the cabinet committee on legislative business was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Law and Cooperatives Raja Basharat. Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and secretaries of relevant departments also participated.

The committee approved transfer of issuance of arms licences to deputy commissioners, increase in e-challan fine amount and introduction of penalty points system, procedure for cancelling and restoring driving licence over repeated violation of the traffic rules, the change of Lahore Transport Company into Punjab Transport Authority and extending its scope to the whole province, proposal for inspection of private vehicles and issuance of fitness certificate, signing of agreement for spreading solar drip and sprinkler irrigation system in the province, numerous amendments to the Punjab Fisheries Ordinance 1961 for promotion of the fish breeding system, nomination of Finance Secretary Iftikhar Sahu as director Bank of Punjab, amendment to the Punjab Pension and GP Fund Act, Punjab Social Protection Authority allowed to withdraw more than Rs 1.38 billion from Girls’ Stipend Fund, transfer of powers for property tax on luxury homes as appellate authority to divisional directors, animation of new members of the board of directors of King Edward Medical College, etc.

The committee deferred the proposal of Punjab Free and Compulsory Education Amendment Bill 2020 for further consideration while the draft of Punjab Sikh Marriage Amended Act 2021 was referred to the sub-committee for further consideration. The meeting also endorsed the proceedings of the previous meeting.