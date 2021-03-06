WHO reaffirms support to strengthen primary health care in Pakistan: Dr Palitha

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala Friday reaffirmed and reiterated the support of WHO towards strengthening Primary Health Care (PHC) in the country. Addressing a press conference, he appreciated the Government of Pakistan for the various steps taken to improve the health status of the population.

He particularly mentioned the expansion in coverage of the Sehat Sahulat (Health Insurance) Program, which will be instrumental in decreasing the financial burden on the poor and marginalized population and endorsement of the Universal Health Coverage Benefit Package.

He affirmed, “I am confident that these recommendations will facilitate the government in developing strategies and plans for strengthening the PHC services and securing sustainable financing to achieve the UHC and implementation of a recently endorsed UHC benefit package.”

Dr Palitha Mahipala added that the WHO Pakistan is providing support to the Government of Pakistan for expansion of universal health coverage by investing in health systems, especially in PHC and is committed to providing complete and unflinching support to the Government of Pakistan in implementing its agenda to achieve the target of UHC by the year 2030. “I am very sure and confident that with the current political commitment and UHC related program and interventions, Pakistan will achieve the targets of UHC by 2030 and WHO will support the Government in every possible way towards this end,” he said.

Dr Palitha Mahipala said that Pakistani media has always stood for any national cause. I expect and urge the media to play its vital role in raising public awareness and advocating with relevant stakeholders for it. I am thankful to all agencies for participating in this mission and admire the efforts of all mission members.” “Adaptation of Universal Health Coverage Investment Case into Provincial Plans with focus on strengthening district health governance, Lady Health Workers Programme, and robust health information system will accelerate Primary Health Care for Universal Health Coverage in Pakistan,” said Ms. Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “Children and their mothers will benefit from essential health services including immunization through comprehensive primary health care.”