Work on establishment of five port terminals underway: Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has said that work is underway for establishment of five port terminals in the country.

Addressing a ceremony at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday, the minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is striving to ensure ease of doing business. The minister said maritime and shipping activity has reduced due to Covid-19 and decrease in imports.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has become the largest party in the Senate after recently held polls in the Upper House of the Parliament. He said that the PTI has made substantial gains in the Senate elections. He alleged that everyone knew how one seat was bought in the Senate polls.

He said that the country is making progress and showing improvement in different sectors which could be witnessed by all.

Zaidi said that challenges do come in a journey of progress and prosperity, adding that the country’s exports are increasing which is a very good omen. For achieving desired results, it is essential to move with a combination of politics and administration, he added.

He said that in the last two-and-a-half years, the incumbent government has not done politics, adding that one could witness maximum administration during the period of time aimed at strengthening the system.

He said that the incumbent government sincerely wants to make the electoral process transparent for which a bill was also presented in the National Assembly.