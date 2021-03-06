Pak-Lankan air forces agree to enhance cooperation

The Air Forces of Pakistan and Sri Lanka have agreed to explore new avenues to enhance bilateral professional cooperation.

The understanding was reached at a meeting between Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and his Sri Lankan counterpart, Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana in Colombo on Friday.

Bilateral matters pertaining to mutual professional interest came under discussion during the meeting.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan said it is a moment of pride for PAF that the Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force was trained in Pakistan. He said, “Our Armed Forces in general and Air Forces in particular, have strong ties of friendship.”

The Sri Lankan Air Chief thanked the PAF Chief for his sincere offer of cooperation.

Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan also attended the Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary Parade as a guest of honour at Katunayke.