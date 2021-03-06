PM committed contempt under election commission act: Sherry

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman has said that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is an independent and constitutional body and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s allegations on it are insulting and undermine its authority.

In a statement on Friday, Sherry said that Prime Minister Khan has committed a contempt under the Election Commission Act, 2017, adding the section 10 of the act to punish for contempt is very clear on this. “It states that the Commission may exercise the same power as the High Court to punish any person for contempt of court and the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 (V of 2003), or any other law pertaining to contempt of court,” she added.

Sherry questioned if the Prime Minister by giving statements to get the people out on the streets, is instigating unrest in the country. She termed the statement extremely irresponsible, asking: “Has the Prime Minister forgotten that he is the PM of this country?”

“It is ironic that he is criticising the ECP for holding the Senate elections through the secret ballot. He has said that he does not understand why the Election Commission said that the ballot has to be secret. Has the PM not read the Constitution? Even the Supreme Court had agreed with ECP’s stance that the open ballot for senate election requires constitutional amendment. Through his allegations, is he challenging the Supreme Court too?” She questioned.

The PPP senator said that now the PM wants to obtain a vote of confidence under Article 91(7) of the Constitution. However, he has conveniently forgotten that this can only be invoked by the president and not by him. The country and parliament can only be run through the constitution and not by what suits him, she made it clear.

Sherry said after what happened in Daska by-election, it does not suit the Premier to raise allegations against the ECP. She advised the Prime Minister to focus on keeping a check on his workers who, according to her, have clearly rebelled. She said the Prime Minister should stop misusing the President’s prerogative as a country can not be run on personal whims.