PRCS marks ‘World Orphans Week’

Pakistan Red Crescent Society organized a ceremony to celebrate ‘World Orphans Week’ at the National Headquarters. Mrs Zlatomira Yurdakul, wife of Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, was chief guest on the occasion, while Pakistan Sweet Home Patron-in-Chief Zamurd Khan was guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq said, “We have gathered here today to make these orphan children realize that they are not alone and that they are in fact a very important part of our society.” He said taking care of orphan and helpless children is our collective responsibility. “Everyone of us has to play his part to make these children a useful citizen of the society,” he said. “Involving these children in the nation-building activities by providing them with care, support and protection is need of the hour,” he added.

Abrar ul Haq said the PRCS is endeavoring to support orphan children to ensure a better future for them. He said the PRCS has recently launched the ‘Smiling Children’ initiative in collaboration with the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation, through which thousands of food packs are being distributed among school children in several cities. Last year, the PRCS implemented Panda Pack project, through which school bags and other stationary items were distributed among school children, he further said. “Children are very close to our heart. Let us join hands to show respect to these orphan children and advocate their rights to eradicate discrimination and help them become valuable members of this society,” he added.

The PRCS chairman also appreciated Turkey’s support to Pakistan in the time of need. He said the Turkish Red Crescent Society has always been in the forefront of helping Pakistani people in difficult times. He hoped that the collaboration between PRCS and TRCS will grow in the times to come. He also appreciated the performance of Taekwondo Martial Arts by the Pakistan Sweet Home children.

In her address, Zlatomira Yurdakul, wife of Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, said the steps taken by the Turkish Red Crescent Society for welfare of orphan children are praiseworthy. She said PRCS and TRCS are doing an exemplary work towards common goal of service to the humanity.