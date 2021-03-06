Daily Times

Reference against Zardari, Talpur adjourned till Mar 17

APP

An Accountability Court (AC) on Friday adjourned the hearing till March 17, on mega money laundering reference against Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference, with regard to fake accounts scam, filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court also granted one-day exemption from hearing to Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur on their lawyers’ request. The hearing was adjourned till next date without proceeding due to lawyers’ strike.

