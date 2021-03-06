UoG mulls more reforms to facilitate MPhil, PhD students

As part of its drive to expedite the process of reforms and find a solution to various issues with regard to the ongoing research-based programmes like MPhil and PhD, the Advanced Studies & Research Board (AS&RB) of the University of Gujrat (UoG) held its 12th meeting here at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Shabbar Atiq and attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Faheem Malik, faculty deans including Prof. Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, Prof. Dr Shahid Iqbal, as well as chairpersons, HoDs, and other senior academics.

The proceedings began with the members unanimously approving the agenda of the previous meeting of the AS&RB.

Director AS&RB Dr Mushahid Anwar presented the agenda of the 12th meeting. The meeting discussed various items on its agenda regarding MPhil and PhD research, deliberated over and approved them in accordance with the recently issued and upgraded HEC guidelines in this regard. These include the selection of better research topics, allocation of judicial and impartial supervisors as well as time-bound submission of the synopsis by the student scholars, in addition to a few other similar issues facing the student scholars.

The regular academic council meetings at the start of every semester are also part of the UoG drive to expedite the process of reforms.