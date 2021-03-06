Canada says leave politics out of Huawei extradition case

A Canadian prosecutor on Thursday urged lawyers for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou to “leave the politics to the politicians,” after they cited statements by former US president Donald Trump in fighting her extradition to the United States.

Meng’s defense team argued this week in the Supreme Court of British Columbia that Trump’s remarks 10 days after her 2018 Vancouver arrest — in which he said he might intervene in her case in exchange for Chinese trade concessions — “poisoned” her extradition trial.

“Everyone in this courtroom knows that the elephant in the room in this case has always been the geopolitical winds that swirl around it,” crown attorney Robert Frater said.

“Yesterday, my friends tried to bring the elephant into this room — we urge you to focus on the facts and the law and leave the politics to the politicians.”

It is up to the country’s justice minister, not a judge, to decide whether geopolitical considerations can cancel an extradition procedure, he said.

Huawei is the world’s largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer.