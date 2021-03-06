Operation swift retort and beyond

On Second Anniversary of operation swift retort citizens marked surprise day with national pride, our desire for peace should not be misunderstood. “Pakistan is a responsible and peace loving nation and its armed forces are prepared to defend its territorial integrity at all costs.” Says Air chief Mujahid Anwar Khan. He said our efforts for global and regional peace particularly in Afghanistan, Middle East and the UN Peace keeping missions were being acknowledge by the international community. “One such manifestation of peace was witnessed by the world through un conditional return of the captured Indian pilot by the government of Pakistan”. The Air chief emphasized; “However, Let me make it clear that our desire for peace should not be misunderstood. In case of any misadventure, he also expressed his pleasure that in the wake of historic operation swift retort PAF remained pro-active for maintaining peace and deterring aggression despite the challenges of covid-19 pandemic. Operation Swift Retort had left Indian forces badly humiliated and defeated in the encounter. The captured Indian pilot Abhinandan sees no reason for Pakistan, India to continue with any kind of hostilities.

Pakistan celebrated the second anniversary of the “OPERATION SWIFT RETORT” that its brave air force had launched against intruding Indian jets in Azad Jammu Kashmir on Feburary27, 2019 Shooting down the adversary’s aircraft and arresting a pilot, who was released as a goodwill gesture by Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan Salute’s armed forces, welcomes Pak, India Ceasefire. Says Pakistan has always stood for peace. President Arif Alvi Says Pakistan’s Will for peace is strength not weakness. Defenders displayed Courage on Feburary27, 2019 Said Azad and Jammu Kashmir president Sardar Masood khan

The United Nations Security Council calls for global Ceasefire to speed up virus vaccination. It says there is now a real opportunity for peace. All government, have obligation to protect their own people. The Best way to do that is by suppressing the virus everywhere at the same time. Peace time is the opportunity for fighting against the pandemic, so get rid of the virus. Winds of change have to show assertiveness. The ‘Howdi Modi’ and ‘Namaste Trump’ campaign has already hit unavoidable pitfalls. Children who grow in active conflict and violence zones like illegally occupied Kashmir are deprived of a normal childhood. The new administration in the united states must take notice of events that mar the life of the people because of lack of peace and right of self-determination. Justice needs to be done and should appear to have been done. A beginning has yet to be made in this context. Certain things that are still happening to the people in the 21st century are a matter of shame.

Correcting wrongs means the need for change in attitudes and behaviors and developing enabling culture and societies as matter of pride for the people. Culture refers in this context to enlightenment and refinement of taste acquired by intellectual and aesthetic training, without such an achievement societies remain in lower stage of development in civilizations. The frame of reference raises questions that seek answers from government and the elite who make significant impact of how people in general conduct themselves. In a democracy politicians are to be held responsible and accountable once the people have trusted to be their representatives in all institutions established for an effective process of governance. Structural- functional Continuous analysis should help determining what institutional structures could enable to perform the required functions to address the needs of the people. What is an essential question to answer in a democracy and a sustainable socio-economic system.

The need is to keep an eye on factors that make security and stability possible at all times. Rulers should be thinking smart working on agendas to do something effective to convert underdevelopment into a dynamic and progressive society. Leaders have to lead from the front addressing issues and problems at all levels and spheres of the society. Co-operation and co-ordination are key to a way forward. Peace is essential for progress and development. Will of the people ultimately matters for civilizations and respect for others and their vision and view point. Emotional detachment enables to think objectively and rationally.

Operation Swift Retort and misperceived aggression is a clear indication of India having left no stone unturned to launch hybrid warfare against Pakistan. The idea of war with Pakistan is the most pressing slogan in Indian domestic constituencies of India. “The quickest and fast route to national unity in India is expressing hostility towards Pakistan” This is a dangerous political thought for Indian leadership to gain electoral legitimacy. If India attempts another such misadventure in the region, Pakistan will be obliged to use all available means to attain and ensure peace, while minimizing the chances of nuclear holocaust in South Asia. Pakistan Has successfully rooted out extremism and terrorism. The issue of military however, still exists, Costing Lives, still needs to be tackled on an urgent basis.

PM Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka must be seen as a foreign policy win. The PM and his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa reaffirmed their resolve to work together, which indicates that the leaders understand the importance of cooperation for growth.

Historically, the two sides have always enjoyed warm relations. In Sri Lanka’s offensive against the rebels in particular, Islamabad and Colombo became much closer due to the support we provided, Building on that, PM Khan’s announcement of a military credit line worth $50 million will take the military cooperation between the two nations to new heights. The line will expand security sector relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Perhaps Colombo can be sold the indigenous JF-17s and other technology we are now producing independently.

Likewise, the signing of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) in any sectors, including higher education, IT and commerce and informal commitment to take up the bilateral trade to $1 billion will bring the two sides closer than ever.

PM Khan’s decision to pitch the China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC) to Sri Lanka reflects our desire to play an integral part in regional development and peace. It suffices to conclude that Khan’s tour as a very fruitful trip to a country that we have had productive and meaningful relations with in a broad sphere of issues. Imran Khan’s efforts to reach out to countries within the region are praiseworthy. These endeavors show Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and prosperity. It is clear that this visit was closely watched by experts and policymakers alike in Delhi. Our overtures of peace might find more traction on than any war-mongering efforts by spoilers in South Asia.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has relaxed a number of restrictions on commercial activities and official work. Under the new directives, the time limit on commercial activities has been lifted and the condition of 50 percent attendance at workplaces removed with immediate effect.

A lot of other restrictions will be removed by mid-March, including indoor wedding ceremonies and the opening of cinemas and shrines. The NCOC also increased the number of spectators attending Pakistan Super League (RSL) pool matches to 50 percent from the present 20 percent.

These are some sweeping changes and indicate that society might adjust fully back to usual by June, albeit the NCOC has still kept SOPs such as wearing masks and social distancing mandatory. While this may cause some to celebrate—as it is likely to lead to an increase in business revenues—the jubilation may be a little premature.

