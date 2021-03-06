Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 6 March 2021 is being sold for Rs. 87500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 102100 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 6 March 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 102100 Rs. 93591 Rs. 89338 Rs. 76575 per 10 Gram Rs. 87500 Rs. 80208 Rs. 76563 Rs. 65625 per Gram Gold Rs. 8750 Rs. 8021 Rs. 7656 Rs. 6563

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.