COVID-19 claims 52 lives, infects 1,579 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Friday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 17,117 with 1,579 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,527 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Fifty-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 49 of them were under treatment in hospitals and three in their respective quarantines and homes on Thursday, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Sindh.

Out of the total deceased 52 Covid infected patients 25 of them had perished on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 21 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 35 percent, Peshawar 21 percent and Lahore 36 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 94 percent, Peshawar 39 percent, Lahore 25 percent and ICT 27 percent.

Around 225 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 37,998 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 9,689 in Sindh, 15,092 in Punjab, 6,759 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,803 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 789 in Balochistan, 263 in GB, and 603 in AJK.

Around 556,769 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 587,014 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 10,409, Balochistan 19,097, GB 4,957, ICT 45,078, KP 73,258, Punjab 175,051 and Sindh 259,164.

About 13,128 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,405 perished in Sindh among 17 of them died during past 24 hours. 15 died in the hospital and two out of the hospital.

5,510 in Punjab had died with 30 deaths in past 24 hours. 29 occurred in the hospital and one out of the hospital. 2,099 in KP where three of them died in hospital on Thursday, 504 in ICT among one of them died in the hospital on Thursday, 200 in Balochistan, 102 in GB and 308 in AJK among one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital in past 24 hours.

A total of 9,135,393 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 1,991 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.