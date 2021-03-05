Prime Minister summons PTI, allied parties meeting today

ISLAMABAD: A joint parliamentary session of PTI and its allied parties to be chaired by Prime Minister today (Friday), local media reported.

The meeting scheduled to begin at 4 PM today will be headed by the Prime Minister ahead of his vote of confidence at the assembly tomorrow.

According to sources, discussions about political scenario post senate elections will be held. PM will take into confidence the parliamentary party members regarding the situation.

The participants will also be briefed about the purpose of Imran Khan’s stance for taking the vote of confidence. The loss of Hafeez Shaikh at the senate will also be the topic of discussion.

Sources further added that PM Khan has directed party MNAs to stay in Islamabad until the session of NA summoned for vote confidence on Saturday.

It is pertinent to note that President Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the lower house on Saturday after PM Imran Khan announced to take vote of confidence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will take vote of confidence at the National Assembly tomorrow, following the results of senate elections.