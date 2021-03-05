Daska By-elections: PTI Challenges ECP Re-election Decision

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the decision of the Election Commission (EC) regarding the by-election of NA-75 Daska in the Supreme Court.

PTI candidate Ali Asjad Malhi has challenged the decision of the Election Commission in the Supreme Court.

Ali Asjad, in his petition filed in the Supreme Court, took the position that the Election Commission had not properly reviewed the available records and therefore the decision of the Commission was contrary to the facts.

Malhi said there were no logical grounds for a re-election in the constituency. A re-election, he added, would mean creating another law and order situation for the people of the area.

The petitioner further said that the opponents had already been defeated in the by-polls.

Back on February 25, Election Commission of Pakistan nullified by-election results and ordered re-polling in the entire constituency, which is scheduled to take place on March 18.

The PML-N had requested the election commission to hold polling again in the Daska constituency as the February 19 election was marred by controversies and clashes.

Announcing the reserved verdict, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja declared that the by-poll in the constituency was not fair and transparent. Law and order situation was disrupted while an environment of fear was created among the locals, he added.