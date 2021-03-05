PM convenes PTI and allied parties parliamentary meeting today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a joint parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties today.

According to the sources, a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allies will be held at 3 pm today. During the meeting, the prime minister will take the members of the parliamentary party into confidence regarding the current political situation.

It should be noted that after PM Imran Khan’s defeat in the general seat of the Senate election, he had decided to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly.

Moreover, the prime minister will also brief the participants on the purpose of obtaining a vote of confidence from the parliament. Last day, PM Imran Khan had said in his address to the nation that why did I need to enter politics? I have everything God gave me, but I came into politics to fix this system.