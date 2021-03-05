Ehsaas working to improve ecosystem for street hawkers: Dr Nishtar

The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a multitude of stakeholders in a ceremony held here to set up a collaborative framework for the forthcoming Ehsaas Street Hawkers Initiative. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Safety and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar was also present on the occasion. As per the memorandum, Ehsaas has joined hands with Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory Administration (ICTA), Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) to collaboratively steer the design and execution of the Ehsaas Street Hawkers’ Initiative under Mazdoor Ka Ehsaas. The memorandum is centred on improving the ecosystem for street vending. According to conservative estimates, there are around 20,000 street vendors operating in Islamabad, who are generating annual net income up to Rupees 9.6 billion.













