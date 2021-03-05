Aviation sector gets 60.8% funds allocated under PSDP for 15 projects

The government has so far released around 60.8 percent funds against the total allocation of Rs1, 320.879 million to execute 15 aviation sector projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21). According to the official data as of February 26, an amount of Rs566.223 million has been released for the timely and smooth execution of the projects during the last eight months. As per the PSDP details, an amount of Rs 61.923 million had been earmarked for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with mess, recreation hall and allied facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore. Similarly, Rs 90 million were meant for construction of double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate mess, and allied facilities recreation hall at Quetta airport.













