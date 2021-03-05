NESPAK vice president elected PCATP chairman

NESPAK Vice President ArifChangezi has been elected as the new chairman of Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners (PCATP) for the term 2021-2023 after a hotly contested election. Dr Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK, has congratulated ArifChangeziover victory in the elections and representing NESPAK as the chairman of the PCATP.

Changezi secured 1204 votes against his rival candidate Kalim Siddique who got 926 votes. Changezi is also the current president of the Institute of Architects Pakistan (IAP) and this is for the first time in the history of the country that both top positions in architecture and planning are being held by the same person. Changezi is also serving as the vice president/head of architecture and planning division of NESPAK Karachi.

The Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners Ordinance 1983 was promulgated with a view to give recognition and protection to the profession of architecture and town planning in Pakistan. The council has wide ranging powers and is authorized to perform all functions and take steps connected with or ancillary to all aspects of the two professions including laying down standards of conduct, safeguarding interests of its members, assisting the government and national institutions in solving national problems relating to the professions, promotion of reforms in the professions, promotion of education of these professions, reviewing and advising the government in the matter of architecture and town planning education, etc.