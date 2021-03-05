Kangana claims ‘smear campaign’ being run against her by a ‘jilted obsessed lover’!

Actress Kangana Ranaut is once again trending on Twitter after she shared a tweet stating her “very own personal recipe a summer smoothie for breakfast with lots of organic honey nuts and fruits” in it.

The images of the smoothie shared along with the tweet by the ‘Queen’ actress were trolled by many Twitter accounts and deemed as fake. Taking on to these tweets, Kangana Ranaut called it a smear campaign launched against her by a ‘jilted obsessed lover” with whom she had a ‘small fling with.’

The ‘Dhaakad’ actress also claimed that the people who are spreading “derogatory memes and fake information” against her are paid.

On the work front, Kangana has her plate full with Razneesh Ghai’s action-thriller ‘Dhaakad’, actress-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa biopic ‘Thalaivi’ directed by A L Vijay, and ‘Tejas’ directed by Sarvesh Mewara.?