Ayesha Omar opens up about her friendship with Hamza Ali Abbasi

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar recently popped in a show “Ghabrana Mana Hai” with Vasay Chaudhry.

Ayesha while talking about her friendship with Hamza Ali Abbasi mentioned that “Hamza is a very good friend of mine. There were some issues but that was his opinion and I respect that. So if they have an opinion which is not personally attacking me, it doesn’t mean that I’ll start fighting with him.”

She further added, “I’m fine with what he says or thinks. I met him right after this issue in Dubai. We all friends were there for an award ceremony event. All of us were making fun of Hamza for what he said on my dance performance in a film, and he was like please forgive me. So these things don’t matter to me at all.”