Meghan Markle’s sister slams her for keeping Archie away from his granddad

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has opened up about her rift with the former actor.

In yet another bombshell interview, Samantha, spoke about the Duchess of Sussex’s feud with her father, Thomas Markle, and the rest of their family.

Speaking to Closer, Samantha said, “I don’t know that it will ever be repaired or replenished, and that’s sad. Yes, for my father, and yes for Archie, but it’s also sad for her.”

“Whether or not she looks in the mirror some day and feels a void and can’t go back in time and get it back, or not, her life could have been that much fuller had it been there. So whether she’ll admit it or not, she’s missing out,” she continued.

In yet another bombshell interview, Samantha, spoke about the Duchess of Sussex’s feud with her father, Thomas Markle, and the rest of their family

“Archie’s missing out on a grandad. And after all of these adults are done playing their power games, and he’s in school one day researching on the internet, he might wonder why his whole family were isolated and kept away from him,” she added.

Samantha also said that she and Meghan’s father will “go to his grave with a broken heart.”