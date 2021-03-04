Governor lauds Pakistan Navy for tackling maritime challenges

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong and resolute naval force in the region and it is the country’s one of the most dutiful institution. The Pakistan Navy is successfully tackling the maritime challenges and has always reduced India’s pride to dust through a befitting response. Peace 2021 Exercises are a manifestation of regional peace, especially in the Indian Ocean. Pakistan wants peace and prosperity in the region. The nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Navy. He was addressing the participants of the 50th PN Staff Course 15-faculty Members and 84-course Members including 21 officers from friendly countries headed by Commandant PN War College Rear Admiral Muhammad Zubair Shafique at Governor’s House, Lahore on Thursday.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan Navy is recognized as a strong naval force in the region and the professionalism of the Pakistan Navy is a source of pride for 220 million Pakistanis. Pakistan Navy is playing a crucial role in achieving national economic interests by defending the country’s maritime boundaries as well as providing security at Gwadar Port and CPEC sea routes. We are also proud of the fact that whenever India has done any violation of Pakistan territorial waters, the Pakistan Navy has always given a befitting response and reduced India’s pride to dust. The nation salutes the sacrifices of the martyrs of the Pakistan Navy.

Governor Punjab said that Pakistan has the best Armed forces in the world who are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the protection of the country’s borders and have always given a befitting response to the country’s adversaries. Pakistan is capable of defending every single inch of its borders. Pakistan’s Armed Forces and people have rendered historic sacrifices to stamp out terrorism and establish peace in the region. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, government has taken historic steps to strengthen institutions and is pursuing a policy of purging all institutions of political interference, adding that the government is implementing all measures to eradicate corruption and money laundering from the country.

Replying to questions regarding national and international affairs, Governor Punjab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been advocating peace and friendly relations with all the neighboring countries. Pakistan is playing a positive role in peace in Afghanistan as well. Unfortunately, India’s warmongering and blatant violation of Human Rights in occupied Kashmir has put regional peace at stake. We urge all Human rights organizations, including the United Nations and the countries of the world to play their part in resolving the Kashmir dispute as it is essential for attaining peace in the region, he added.