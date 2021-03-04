Troops participate in Zarb-e-Hadeed drill

Troops of Bahawalpur Corps are practising drills and procedures as part of annual winter collective training exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed, said the Inter-Services Public Relations on Thursday. In a statement, the military’s media wing said the corps level exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness and synergy amongst various components of forces. The exercise areas cover a vast expanse of desert and plains where the participating units are rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain and actual battlefield environment. The participating units displayed a high level of synergy and professionalism during the assembly, move, tactical combat and fire power demonstration phases of the exercise, said the ISPR. Earlier in the month of February, Pakistan Army troops took part in tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of the exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar desert. According to a press release issued by the ISPR, troops of the Karachi Corps participated in tactical drills and procedures in the Thar desert.













