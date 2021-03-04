Japan provides five ambulances, grant to PRCS

The Government of Japan has provided five ambulances and a financial assistance of $90,899 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society to help expand its outreach and services in the wake of any calamity or emergency situation.

An MoU in this regard was signed on Thursday between PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq and Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan Kuniori Matsuda at his residence.

As part of the ‘Project for Reusing Secondhand Ambulances in Rawalpindi, Islamabad’, financed under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) scheme, the Government of Japan will provide five ambulances to the PRCS besides a grant of $90,899 which will be utilized for transportation cost of ambulances from Japan to Pakistan, their re-conditioning and installation of first aid equipment in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Kuniori Matsuda said the ambulances will sufficiently add to the PRCS outreach capacity and coverage in the wake of calamities and emergencies in Pakistan. “As the world is fighting Covid-19 pandemic, we have realized how precious our lives are. This project will enable people to receive high-quality and on-time support from the Pakistan Red Crescent Society,” he added.

Chairman Abrar ul Haq appreciated the assistance provided by the Government of Japan for enhancing the operational capabilities of the PRCS. He maintained that the addition of five ambulances to the PRCS fleet will enable the organization to respond to emergencies more quickly and reach out to the people who are in immediate need of first aid and help in a timely manner. He said Pakistan and Japan are friends for long and the bilateral relationship has entered into a new phase now. He said exchange of youth programs between the two countries can play an important role for youth development, enhancing cooperation in health sector and other humanitarian initiatives for mitigating the sufferings of the vulnerable segments of the society.