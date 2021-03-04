Claimants of respect to vote blatantly violated its sanctity: CM

The so-called claimants of giving respect to vote have blatantly violated sanctity of the right to vote in the Senate elections. It is, in fact, a triumph of dirty money over democratic rights.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a statement issued on Thursday.

The CM maintained that every advocate of democracy was ashamed of what happened in the Senate elections.

Regrettably, the PDM played havoc with the democratic norms and all moral values were mercilessly molested through a cruel monitory game, he lamented.

The sellers of human conscience had booted out every democratic principle and it was not the failure of Abdul Hafeez Sheikh but every politician believing in democracy, the CM insisted.

In fact, those making a dacoity over the election process, by acting as traders, had besmirched themselves, he said.

The CM asserted that the doubts expressed by PM Imran Khan about the Senate elections had proved correct and his announcement of taking a vote of confidence was an audacious decision of a fearless leader.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has paid tributes to the courage and bravery of Constable Jalil Haider who embraced martyrdom while combating dacoits in DG Khan. The CM has extended sympathies to the heirs adding that the government salutes Jalil Haider who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. He was a pride of the Punjab police, the CM added and sought a report from RPO DG Khan about the incident.

Due to the official engagements of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar the inauguration of Jashan-e-Baharan-2021 has been postponed.