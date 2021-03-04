Cab services scams are now routine in Pakistan

Online cab companies in Pakistan have been found to be scamming customers by manipulating the app.

A woman said she was in “complete shock” after discovering s been charged 6k for a 40-minute cab ride. She ordered an Uber to take her from Mall One to Bahria Town.

According to details shared with Daily Times, some captains insist the customers to cancel the ride prior starting the trip to avoid over-charging. However, once the customer takes the ride, the fare appears nearly five times the actual fare.

“I was very very bothered that there would be such over-charging in that manner by manipulating the app,” she said.

Apparently, there is a glitch in the app that the company drivers use.

Technically speaking, these captains had found a way of manipulating the system which shows the fabricated fare on the screen of the driver while the app in customer’s pone becomes unresponsive.

The reason behind those unpleasant events is because taxi services have become monopolized. There is no competition, thus the service is poor.