AIR CHIEF CALLS ON SRI LANKAN PRIME MINISTER DURING 4-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force arrived in Sri Lanka, today to attend the 70th Anniversary of the Sri Lankan Air Force as a Guest of honor.

The Air Chief called on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka H.E Mahinda Rajapaksa, in his office. The Sri Lankan Prime Minister acknowledged Pakistan’s unwavering support to Sri Lanka in any hour of need. He also reiterated to further enhance the existing friendly relations between both countries.

The Air Chief expressed his gratitude to the Sri Lankan Prime minister for hospitality and warmth extended by the people of Sri Lanka. He added that the people of Pakistan and Sri Lanka had deep-rooted historic and cultural linkages and both nations always stood together in times of crises as well as national festivities. He also conveyed Pakistan’s desire and resolve to further enhance the existing civil and military cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier on his arrival at Columbo airport, the Air Chief was received by Air Marshal Sudarshana Karagoda Pathirana, Commander Sri Lanka Air Force.