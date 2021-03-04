Punjab government imposes smart lockdown in certain areas of Lahore

LAHORE: Six areas of Lahore have gone under a smart lockdown in Lahore as COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Punjab.

The Punjab government has identified the areas as the coronavirus hotspot owing to “a constant increase in positivity percentage and prevalence of COVID-19” in Punjab over the last two weeks.

As per official notification, all markets, shopping plazas, restaurants, offices shall remain closed in the areas where restrictions have been imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

The government has also imposed a complete ban on the movement of people to and from these areas in terms of public and private transport has been instilled except for “limited movement of one person per vehicle to and from the exempted facilities”.

In the provincial capital, some streets of B-Block Johar Town, Sector-A Township, Eden City, Amjad Khursheed Road, Askari 10, DHA-Phase 1, DHA-Phase 3, GOR-3 Shadman, Askari 11, Raza Block Allama Iqbal Town, Kareem Block Allama Iqbal Town, Rachna Block Allama Iqbal Town, Faiz Road New Muslim Town and Mujahidabad have been sealed. In Gujranwala, a street of Wahdat Colony and Bhanwara in Saraialamgir Gujrat have been locked down to protect the citizens from the pandemic. While Kassoki, Kharbain and Merakh Kalan areas of Hafizabad have been locked down.