PM Imran to seek confidence vote from National Assembly on Saturday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would seek a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Saturday in an apparent move to counter the opposition’s ability to challenge the legitimacy of his government.

Shaikh suffered defeat at the hands of Gilani in a major upset in Wednesday’s Senate polls as the latter secured 169 votes as against 164 bagged by the former. It has been stipulated that the rejected votes played a key role in the opposition candidate’s win as these exceeded the margin of victory.

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shared the news on Twitter and said that the session will commence at 12:15 pm.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan, while talking to Dawn.com, said that the premier will also address the nation at 7:30pm today. However, the Prime Minister’s Office later said the address would begin at 6:45pm.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier is expected to brief the nation about the “prevailing political situation in the country”.