Activist honoured for promoting Pakistan-Japan ties

ISLAMABAD: The government of Japan has awarded the Foreign Minister’s Commendations for FY 2020 to a representative of the Rumbur Development Welfare and Conservation Society Wada Akiko in recognition of her significant contribution towards the promotion of understanding between Japan and Pakistan.

Japanese ambassador Matsuda Kuninori, on behalf of the government of Japan, gave away the award to Wada Akiko during a special ceremony at his official residence in Islamabad.

Wada Akiko dedicated her sincere efforts to working as a local representative under Grant Assistance of the Japanese Government in 1994 and 2004 to construct small hydraulic power plants at the valleys of Rumbur and Birir.

In addition, she established a local NGO, Rumbur Development Welfare & Conservation Society, and she has been fully working to improve living standards of the Kalasha at the grassroots level such as the provision of basic facilities including furniture and electricity system as well as scholarships to local students graduated from high school.

The ambassador, while speaking on the occasion, congratulated Wada on receiving this prestigious commendation by the government of Japan.

He appreciated her dedicated efforts to promote mutual understanding of respective cultures and traditions.

The ambassador said the Japanese government would continue to support the people of Pakistan at the grassroots level and hoped that the contribution would deepen the friendly relationship between Japan and Pakistan.