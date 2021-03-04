PM Imran Khan addresses the nation on Senate elections

Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing the nation to speak about the existing political situation in the country.

PM Imran Khan said money had been “influencing the Senate elections” for the past 30-40 years. “What type of a democracy is this where the country’s leadership is elected through the Senate vote?

The country’s leadership originates from the Parliament, he said, adding that he started campaigning for an open ballot in Senate elections to “end this menace”.

Qureshi said Gilani’s victory also endorsed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s view of corruption and corrupt practices in the Senate elections.

The foreign minister mentioned a video, which surfaced on Tuesday, in which Gilani’s son Ali Haider was seen telling someone how to waste the vote. After the video of Gilani’s son surfaced last night, his true self was exposed, he added.

“I regret to say that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) failed to ensure transparency in the Senate polls,” he said. “The ECP was entrusted with a huge responsibility, but it [failed to deliver],” had said Qureshi.

Meanwhile, addressing the media in Peshawar, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran’s apprehensions about the Senate elections’ transparency proved correct, as evident from the result of election of the general seat for Islamabad.

“This is important because what problems our nation suffers from stem from the very situation that unfolded yesterday,” he said.

He said that the country’s leadership comes from within the members of parliament “and here you have people becoming Senators after bribing others”.

