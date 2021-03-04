COAS Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan after Senate upset

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here at the Prime Minister’s office.

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present on the occasion. They discussed matters pertaining to national security in the meeting.

The crucial meeting comes amid political happenings in the country as the prime minister is likely to seek a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on Saturday to limit the opposition’s ability to challenge his government.

Prime Minister Khan decided to take a vote of confidence from the lower house of Parliament after the government coalition-backed candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.