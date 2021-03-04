Pakistan Super League postponed due to rising COVID cases

Pakistan Super League has been postponed on account of rising coronavirus cases in the bio-secured bubble consisting of players and officials.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board’s media release 3 more players were tested positive for the virus today. The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday’s HBL Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms.

In the latest developments, Pakistan Super League has been called off until further notice.

The media release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board stated “Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February”.

The PCB, as an immediate step, will focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants, and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.

Due to limited space in the press conference room, TV camerapersons are not allowed and the press conference will be live-streamed on the PCB YouTube Channel.

