Pakistan Tehreek-i-insaaf issues show-cause notice to Aslam Abro, Shahar Yar Khan

Karachi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has served show-cause notices to two of its members Muhammad Aslam Abro and Shahar Yar Khan Shar on violating the party discipline.

The notices were issued by Tehreek-i-Insaaf’s Standing Committee on Accountability and Discipline (SCAD) Chairman Salman Aftab and the matter has been referred to SCAD Western Region of Sindh Province, Karachi for further proceedings within seven days.

The notices read, “You in a Press Conference dated 02/03/2021 spoke against party policy in the media and hurled accusations on the party leadership which went viral on social, print and electronic media. This act of yours is against the PTI party policy and PTI constitution.”

It must be noted that Muhammad Aslam Abro and Shahar Yar Khan Shar had announced to give vote to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Senate elections.