Pakistan, Norway foreign ministers discuss bilateral, regional matters

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a telephonic meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soreide on Thursday. The phone call followed discussions on bilateral, regional and international matters namely Afghanistan and COVID-19 situation.

The two Foreign Ministers exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as trade, investment and clean energy.

FM Qureshi commended the growth in business relations between Pakistan and Norway and expressed satisfaction at Norwegian investment in Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister of Norway lauded the role of Pakistani government in facilitating the signing of solar power project between Scatec and Nizam Energy.

Soreide also acknowledged the constructive role of Norwegians of Pakistani origin in the economic development of Norway.

On Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored that there was no military solution to the conflict.

He briefed his Norwegian counterpart on Pakistan’s positive contribution to the Afghan peace process and expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would seize this historic opportunity to secure an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement.

Pakistan highly values its relations with Norway which is home to one of the largest Pakistani diasporas in Europe.

The telephone call between the two Foreign Ministers was part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides.