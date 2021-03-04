Bahawalpur Corps practice drills in annual training exercise Zarb-e-Hadeed

The troops of Bahawalpur Corps practice drills and procedures as part of annual winter collective training exercise “Zarb-e-Hadeed”.

The corps level exercise is aimed at enhancing operational readiness, synergy amongst various components of forces, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The exercise area covered a vast expanse of desert and plains, where the participating units were rehearsing various response measures under testing weather conditions, challenging terrain and actual battlefield environment.

The participating units showcased a high level of synergy, vigilance and professionalism while during different phases of the exercises. The phases include assembly, move, tactical combat and firepower demonstration.

The military’s media wing said the four-week long defensive exercise is focused on validating concept of defence and survival in deserts.

Earlier in the month of February, Pakistan Army troops took part in tactical drills aimed at improving skills in deserts as part of Exercise “Jidar-ul- Hadeed” in Thar Desert.

On the other hand, the fourth International Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Competition-2021 commenced on Monday at the National Counter-Terrorism Centre in Pabbi near Kharian, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement. According to the ISPR, eight domestic teams of the Pakistan Army along with teams from eight allied countries will also participate in the competition.