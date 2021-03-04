Shibli accuses opposition of horse-trading in Senate election

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz on Wednesday accused the opposition of horse-trading in the Senate elections, saying Prime Minister Imran Khan’s apprehensions about the Senate elections’ transparency have proved correct.

It is evident from the result of election of the general seat for Islamabad, which was the outcome of the leaked video, he said while talking to the media flanked by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Shaukat Yousufzai here after the announcement of Senate elections results.

The minister said Imran Khan is the only person who could change the obsolete rotten system whereas the opposition alliance represented the forces of darkness, which believes in horse-trading, rigging, bullying and violence to manipulate the election results.

About the defeat of his party candidate in Islamabad, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership is holding consultations and it would finalise the future strategy by night.

He reiterated the pledge that the PTI would end the politics of corruption, and sale and purchase of ‘loyalties’ under the leadership of Imran Khan. Those, who believed in honesty, democracy and merit were standing behind Imran Khan, and the ones promoting corruption in politics would be given a decisive blow.

About the results in KP, he said the opposition parties were divided and they did not vote for each other’s candidates. He felicitated the whole nation on the overwhelming victory of PTI candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Senate elections and said it reflected the confidence people repose in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We are grateful to Prime Minister Imran Khan and felicitate him on the overwhelming victory of PTI candidates which became possible due to his personality and charisma. The people did not elect Shibli or anyone else, rather they elected Imran Khan,” he said.

“We are also grateful to the representatives from KP for extending unflinching support to all PTI candidates in the Senate poll,” he added.

The minister said that in KP all the members of PTI were elected and it was only because the corrupt elements failed to lure the loyal members of PTI in the province.