Petition filed with ECP seeking disqualification of Yousaf Gilani

A petition has been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan seeking the disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani.

Petitioner Pervez Hussain, a citizen, stated that Yousaf Raza Gilani was allegedly involved in fraud, and sought his disqualification under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

“Yousaf Raza Gilani asked me to give money to Khuram Rasool for LPG quota,” the petitioner claimed, adding that despite receiving the amount, he was not given the quota.

Pervez Hussain said that he had lodged an FIR against the PPP leader over the alleged fraud. According to him, the NAB converted his FIR into a reference and found his allegations true during the investigations. The court also sentenced Khuram Rasool in the case, he said, adding that Yousaf Raza Gilani was indirectly involved in the fraud.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said that they would challenge the victory of the joint candidate of the PDM in Senate elections from Islamabad seat. “Unconfirmed reports said that seven votes have been rejected as the victory was announced with a difference of five votes,” he said in a message posted on Twitter. He said in a separate tweet that PTI’s Fauzia Arshad has succeeded with a majority of seven votes, which proves that some people had sold out their votes on the ballot paper. “Imran Khan has once again proved right as once again the votes have been sold out during the elections,” he said, adding that the video evidence that emerged a day earlier proved that Gilani’s family was involved in buying votes. “It is better to hold an auction of conscience rather than holding polls next time,” Shahbaz Gill said.

Another PTI leader and Senator Faisal Javed took to Twitter and termed the entire episode as horse-trading. “Horse trading at its peak. Must be investigated and justice must be served. May ALLAH helps Imran Khan eliminate corruption from this country,” he said.