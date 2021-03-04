PM to open 14th ECO Summit virtually today788538_2521023_PM-Imran-Khan-AFP_updates

Prime Minister Imran Khan will open the 14th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) to be held virtually today (Thursday).

The theme of the Summit is Regional Economic Cooperation in the aftermath of Covid-19. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will chair the 14th Summit.

While sharing Pakistan’s perspective on Covid-19 challenges, Imran Khan will outline his vision for regional economic development in line with ECO’s founding principles of promotion of trade and connectivity.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan is one of the founding members of ECO, in addition to Iran and Turkey. The Organisation was formed in 1985 from the erstwhile Regional Cooperation for Development (RCD). Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan later joined as members of ECO. As a founding member, Pakistan remains strongly committed to ECO which aims at promotion of effective regional cooperation, with focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.

The Summit meetings entail exchange of views on regional and global issues of interest to the ECO region and review of the progress in implementation of ECO programmes and projects.