National Covid death toll crosses 13,000 mark

National death toll due to Covid-19 crossed the 13,000 mark, reaching 13,013 as the coronavirus claimed 75 more lives in the past 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday.

According to the NCOC, 1,388 fresh infections were reported during the aforementioned period and the national tally of cases has reached 583,916. The total count of active cases is 16,648 and out of them 1,561 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 6,849 patients recovered from the disease and so far the number of recoveries has been 554,225. A total of 32,945 tests were conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, while so far 9,055,069 samples have been tested.

Sindh reported at least 225 new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 258,903.

According to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, 16 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus as the toll surged to 4,388. He further said that 326 patients recovered overnight, taking the total to 248,184.

At least 712 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 173,395.

According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 50 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total reached 5,441. The department added that at least 162,658 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet. Meanwhile, three health workers at Mayo Hospital fell victim to coronavirus despite being vaccinated, according to a media report.