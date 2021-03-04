SC delists PPP leader Khursheed Shah’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Wednesday delisted Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader and former Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah’s bail matter due to unavailability of the bench.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam was to hear bail pleas filed by Syed Khursheed Shah and his family. The case was delisted due to unavailability of Justice Sardar Tariq. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khurshid Shah’s son-in-law, wife and others. According to the NAB, on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner (Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah, MNA) that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income, the NAB conducted inquiry and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a Reference in NAB Court Sukkur. He was nominated the accused No.1 in the Reference No.17/2019 along with seventeen others. The Petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused person’s accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs.1,229,449,803/-, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.